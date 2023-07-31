Is this a bear? Chinese zoo denies that star attraction is actually a man in a bear suit

A zoo in eastern China says its bears are just that, bears, and not people dressed up in costumes — a charge that was lodged after photos posted online appeared to show the animals standing like humans and waving to crowds.

The post went viral, and people pointed out the un-bear-like actions of what the zoo says are sun bears, The Associated Press reported.

“Some people think I stand like a person,” a posting written from the bear’s point of view and posted by the Hangzhou Zoo read. “It seems you don’t understand me very well.”

The zoo features an exhibit of the bears, who are native to Malaysia. They are the smallest bear species on Earth, about the size of a large dog, according to National Geographic.

The bears are 4 to 5 feet long and weigh between 60 and 150 pounds, according to The San Diego Zoo. They have a lifespan of between 25 and 30 years.

Despite their name, they are nocturnal animals.

Internet users pointed out that a photo posted online showed what zoo officials said was a bear standing upright on slender hind legs. It is not unusual for sun bears to stand on their hind legs.

Chinese zoo denies allegations star attraction is a man in a sun bear costume https://t.co/l6JyCclcV0 — ST Foreign Desk (@STForeignDesk) July 30, 2023

According to zoo-goers, the bear also tossed off a wave to the crowd, sparking suspicion, and appeared to have pants-like folds around its rear end, The Straits Times reported.

“Because of the way they stand, some people online question whether they are ‘humans in disguise,’” the newspaper Hangzhou Daily said.

According to the AP, other Chinese zoos have been accused of trying to pass off dogs dyed to look like wolves or African cats, and donkeys painted to look like zebras.

Zoo officials said they plan to invite journalists to take a look at the bears on Monday.