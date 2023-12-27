Influencer documented husband’s threats. Then he murdered her in front of their daughter

A woman was shot and killed in front of her 11-year-old daughter by her estranged husband, last week in Hawaii, according to media reports.

>> Read more trending news

The husband later died by suicide, police said.

Theresa Cachuela, 33, who was an Instagram influencer with 20,000 followers, was killed Friday at a shopping center in Honolulu, KHON2 reported.

Cachuela and her daughter were going to the bank when her estranged husband Jason Cachuela, 44, approached them and shot his wife in the head, according to police.

Hawaii influencer Theresa Cachuela is gunned down by her estranged husband in front of her 8-year-old child in murder-suicide - just two weeks after mom took out a restraining order https://t.co/or0FWjT2io pic.twitter.com/r2PuU49JlF — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 25, 2023

Jason Cachuela was later found dead behind a residence, KHON2 reported.

Theresa Cachuela had filed a temporary restraining order against Jason Cachuela, according to Hawaii News Now. The filing said that in addition to threatening and abusing her, Jason Cachuela had threatened suicide, according to People who reviewed the TRO petition.

Part of the order required Jason Cachuela to turn over any weapons he had.

Theresa’s family started a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral expenses.

“She was coming to have breakfast with me that morning because I wanted to give her and my grandkids their Christmas gifts,” wrote Theresa’s mother in the GoFundMe description. “My daughter did not deserve this. She was trying so hard to get help, but the Justice system failed her. We are so devastated with the loss of our beloved Tita.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $41,000.



