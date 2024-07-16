‘I was drunk’: Ingrid Andress addresses Home Run Derby national anthem performance

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Ingrid Andress had a rendition of the national anthem that went viral during Monday night’s MLB Home Run Derby, and she took to social media to explain what caused the performance.

Andress said on her Instagram account “I’m not gonna [expletive] y’all. I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I”ll let ya’ll know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun.”

Andress’ version of “The Star Spangled Banner” was likened to Roseanne Barr’s and Fergie’s version. Entertainment Weekly called Andress’ performance “memorable” and as if she was in “some sort of physical pain” at one point and described a portion as “ambitious reimagining,” in an article published before her social media admission.

The national anthem ahead of the 2024 Home Run Derby on ESPN by four-time Grammy-nominated artist Ingrid Andress was interesting, to say the least... pic.twitter.com/p3HkV9Vcvg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 16, 2024

Other performers had sympathy and support for her, Variety reported.

“Love you girl. I”m sorry you’re going through this. And I’m sorry the world can be so cruel. Here for you,” Julia Michaels wrote.

Andress’ first hit single “More Hearts Than Mine” was No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020, the “Today” show reported.

She was nominated for four Grammy awards including 2021′s “Wishful Drinking” with Sam Hunt. Her newest song, “Colorado 9″ was set to be released next week.

Andress was scheduled to play “two very special shows” in Nashville on Wednesday and Denver next Wednesday, CNN reported. It is not known if they will go on as scheduled.

©2024 Cox Media Group