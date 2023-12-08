Trending

Hunter Biden indicted on 9 tax-related charges in California

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JULY 26: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prosecution on an additional gun charge. However, the federal judge overseeing the case unexpectedly delayed Biden's plea deal and deferred her decision until more information is put forth by both the prosecution and the defense. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Hunter Biden (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Hunter Biden has been indicted on nine tax-related charges in California.

The president’s son was charged by a grand jury in California with nine counts of failing to file and pay taxes, tax evasion and filing false tax returns, according to the Washington Post.

The new charges include three felonies and six misdemeanors, according to The Associated Press. These charges are in addition to federal firearm charges in Deleware that allege Hunter Biden broke a law in 2018 against drug users owning guns.


