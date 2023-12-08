Hunter Biden indicted on 9 tax-related charges in California

LOS ANGELES — Hunter Biden has been indicted on nine tax-related charges in California.

>> Read more trending news

The president’s son was charged by a grand jury in California with nine counts of failing to file and pay taxes, tax evasion and filing false tax returns, according to the Washington Post.

The new charges include three felonies and six misdemeanors, according to The Associated Press. These charges are in addition to federal firearm charges in Deleware that allege Hunter Biden broke a law in 2018 against drug users owning guns.

Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe https://t.co/lS7Ro0UY71 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 8, 2023





Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group