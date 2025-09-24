Hundreds of flight delays impact American Airlines due to technical issue

American Airlines had more than 830 delays as it tried to fix a technical issue.
The company said on X that it was “actively troubleshooting” the issues, but did not give specifics other than to say there was a “technical issue impacting some of our maintenance applications.”
American is aware of a technical issue impacting some of our maintenance applications. No flights have been canceled at this time and our teams are actively troubleshooting. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.— americanair (@AmericanAir) September 24, 2025
Bloomberg said that about 28% of the airline’s mainline flights were affected, but regional partners were not.
The American issue came hours after United also had a technical issue that grounded all flights in the U.S. and Canada, CBS News reported. The unspecified problem prevented flights from taking off for about 30 minutes.
