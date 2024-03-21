Hot Summer Girl: Megan Thee Stallion announces North American, European tour

Megan Thee Stallion will kick off her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” in May, the artist said in an announcement on Wednesday.

The rapper officially shared the tour dates which includes 31 stops in North America and Europe beginning in May, according to Billboard.

Memphis rapper GloRilla will join Megan Thee Stallion at several of the tour dates, Rolling Stone reported.

General sales for the tour will begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time following the conclusion of select presale opportunities, which begin on Wednesday.

“HOTTIESSS, GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR,” Megan Thee Stallion wrote in a teaser last week.

“Get your outfits ready nowww! We getting started this MAY. I told you what cities today to get y’all prepared!”

According to Billboard, last month, her single, “Hiss,” reached Number One on the Billboard Hot 100.

Here are the North American tour dates and venues:

May 14, 2024: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

May 17, 2024: United Center, Chicago, IL

May 18, 2024: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

May 21, 2024: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

May 22, 2024: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

May 24, 2024: BottleRock Napa Valley, Napa, CA

May 26, 2024: Boston Calling, Boston, MA

May 28, 2024: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

May 30, 2024: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

June 1, 2024: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

June 4, 2024: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

June 6, 2024: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL

June 8, 2024: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

June 10, 2024: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

June 11, 2024: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

June 13, 2024: Moody Center, Austin, TX

June 14, 2024: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

June 16, 2024: Bonnaroo, Manchester, TN

June 17, 2024: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

June 19, 2024: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

June 21, 2024: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

June 22, 2024: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

