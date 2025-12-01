Hikers airlifted after one slips, landing on ledge

Hikers in Mt. Charleston, Nevada, had to be rescued by helicopter after one slipped over the edge and a second tried to help them.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Nov. 26. Three of the hikers were in a snowy area near Little Falls when one slipped over the side and landed on a ledge, KVVU reported.

KSNV said they were off-trail when it happened.

A second tried to save the first person, but neither was able to get back up onto the trail. The third person then called for help, contacting 911.

A helicopter had to rescue the two hikers who were on the ledge. Neither was hurt, KSNV reported.

They were, however, checked out for hypothermia symptoms.

