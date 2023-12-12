High school basketball player, brother, accused of assaulting coach after being benched

A Texas high school student and his brother have been arrested for allegedly attacking a basketball coach who benched him during a game.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault in the Willis High School parking lot on Dec. 5 at about 9:52 p.m., according to KTRK-TV Houston.

According to police reports, deputies said that the coach received injuries to his head, neck, face, and arms during the assault.

The coach told deputies he was assaulted by several people, including a 17-year-old student, after a basketball game against Conroe High School.

According to the coach, the player, identified by KTRK as Jevin Allen, was benched during the game because of his behavior toward an opposing team player.

The coach said the player and his family became upset and when the team returned to Willis High School, the coach said the family was waiting for him there.

According to police reports the family approached the coach and began a verbal confrontation that escalated to Allen punching him in the face.

Allen’s 22-year-old brother, Jarrick Allen, also began to assault the coach, police said.

The fight was eventually broken up by another coach and some bystanders, police said, and the group who assaulted the coach ran away before police showed up.

Both were eventually identified and arrested.

In a statement, Willis ISD said:

We can confirm an incident did occur. Two individuals have been charged with assault on a public servant. The incident is still under investigation. We are deeply saddened by this incident and will not tolerate this behavior from students.

The two were released from the Montgomery County Jail after posting a $23,000 bond each.

Willis is about 50 miles north of Houston.