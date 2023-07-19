Health alert issued for Never Any! ready-to-eat ham and cheese lunch kits

WASHINGTON — A public health alert was issued Wednesday for ready-to-eat ham and cheese lunch kits because chocolate chip cookies contained in the product may have an undeclared allergen, federal officials said.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the alert concerns Never Any! brand ready-to-eat lunch kits. Officials said the cookies may contain peanuts, a known allergen, that was not declared on the finished product label.

A recall was not requested by the agency because the products are believed to be no longer available for purchase.

The ham and cheese lunch kits were produced between June 27, 2023, and July 5, 2023, the FSIS said. They were packaged in 2.9-ounce plastic tray packages containing “NEVER ANY! UNCURED HAM & CHEESE LUNCH KIT” with a “use by” date of Sept. 18, 2023.

The products in question bear the establishment number “645″ inside the Canadian mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail locations across the U.S.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumers eating the lunch kits, the FSIS said.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Maple Leaf Foods Inc. at 1-877-526-4520.

