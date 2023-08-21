Hawaii wildfires: Biden to visit Maui to meet survivors, first responders

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Maui on Monday after devastating wildfires burned through parts of the island, leaving more than 110 people dead and destroying much of the historic town of Lahaina.

The president and first lady are scheduled to leave Nevada’s Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Monday morning en route for Maui. There, they plan to meet with first responders, families and community members impacted by the blazes that sparked Aug. 8 and burned through more than 3,400 acres on Maui.

In a statement posted Monday morning on social media, President Biden acknowledged that the recovery from Maui’s wildfires “will be long and challenging.”

“But we’ll continue to be on the ground, providing support to the people of Hawai’i for as long as it takes,” he said.

The trip comes as the president faces criticism over the federal response to the fires. On Saturday, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell said that residents have shared frustrations over applying for FEMA aid, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reported. Online, some have also spread misinformation claiming that Native Hawaiians could lose their land if they apply for federal aid, according to the newspaper.

The president has also been criticized by Republicans who say that he did not say enough publicly after the fires began, The New York Times reported.

In a statement shared Sunday, President Biden said his focus is on those impacted by the fires.

“I know how profoundly loss can impact a family and a community and I know that nothing can replace the loss of life,” he said.

“I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy. And throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures, and traditions.”

Maui County officials said Sunday that the death toll remains at 114 as crews continue to search the damaged areas. So far, 85% of the area impacted has been searched, authorities said.

Several fires sparked Aug. 8 on Maui, fueled by strong winds brought by Hurricane Dora. Three remained burning on Sunday: the Olinda, Kula and Lahaina fires. They were between 85% and 90% contained as of Sunday night.