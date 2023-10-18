GREAT Dane: Rescue dog gives birth to 15 puppies

A Great Dane was really GREAT after she gave birth to more than a dozen pups.

Meadow was taken to Perfectly Imperfect Pups in Raleigh, North Carolina, days before she had her litter, WNCN reported.

But she’s not a mom to two or three pups, or even 10. Meadow had 15 puppies.

The breed is known for having large litters, usually an average of 7.1 puppies, according to Rover.com.

Representatives of Perfectly Imperfect Pups said it was the largest litter they’ve ever seen, WRAL reported.

Number 15 caught foster mom Shari by surprise. Shari let Meadow out for for a bathroom break and that’s when the last puppy arrived, WNCN reported.

But it isn’t a record-breaker. A Great Dane delivered 19 puppies via cesarean section in 2019, the “Today” show reported.

While the birth of 15 puppies is a happy story, Meadow’s history isn’t. She’s been in five homes since February. But the rescue said that wherever she ends up next will be the last time she has to leave a family.

“It makes me so sad that Meadow had such an unsteady past, being bounced around is no life for a dog. We are thrilled to have her in the rescue and this will be her last litter and her next home will be her forever home,” Perfectly Imperfect Pups founder and director, Nicole Kincaid told WNCN.

Perfectly Imperfect Pups needs help to care for the 16 dogs, so they’ve put together an Amazon wishlist so people can donate. They’re also taking monetary donations, WRAL reported.

They’re also looking for homes for mamma Meadow and her 15 pups. For information on how to adopt them, visit the group’s website.