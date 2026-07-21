‘Godzilla’ actress Kaylee Hottle dies in Maryland car crash

A young actress known for her role in two “Godzilla” films died in a Frederick, Maryland, car crash.

Kaylee Hottle was 18 years old.

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Her father, Joshua Hottle, announced her death on social media in a 23-minute video on Facebook, speaking with American Sign Language, WBAL reported.

The Texas School for the Deaf in Austin also confirmed her death. She was a senior at the school.

Kaylee Hottle, who was deaf along with other members of her family, had her first feature role in “Godzilla vs. Kong” in 2021, where she played a girl who was deaf and was able to communicate with King Kong through sign language, The New York Times reported.

Alexander Skarsgard said of the young actress, “It’s her first movie. It’s fascinating how comfortable she is in front of the camera and how quickly she takes notes from the director.”

She also appeared in the sequel “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.”

The Frederick County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office said Kaylee Hottle was a passenger in a car that had been involved in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday morning, WBAL reported. The driver was also a teen and was hurt, but the injuries were not life-threatening. The sheriff’s office said they believe speed was a factor.

The Honda Accord they were in left the road and hit a culvert, officials said.

Another passenger in the vehicle was not hurt, according to WBAL.

She was set to appear in the film “What Doesn’t Kill Us,” which was in preproduction according to IMDB.

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