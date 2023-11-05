German police say hostage situation at Hamburg airport is over; man in custody, his daughter is safe

BERLIN — Police say a hostage situation at Hamburg Airport in Germany has ended Sunday after 18 hours, according to The Associated Press.

The man, 35, reportedly drove his car through the gates of the Hamburg Airport with his 4-year-old daughter inside the car, officials say, according to the AP. The airport was closed to passengers and over 100 flights were canceled Saturday evening as a result. Multiple planes were also rerouted.

Officials said his wife had contacted them previously regarding a child abduction. The man and his wife may have been having a custody battle.

The man was also armed and fired twice into the airport, German news agency dpa reported, according to the AP. The man eventually drove the car just outside a terminal building and parked the car under a plane.

A psychologist negotiated with him for 18 hours, the AP reported.

Hamburg Police Department on X, formerly known as Twitter, said Sunday afternoon that “the hostage situation is over.” They also said that the suspect got out of the car with his daughter.

The man was arrested “without resistance,” police said, according to the AP. Police said that the child did not appear to be injured.

The name of the man has not been released.