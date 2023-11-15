Frontier rolls out its annual pass for 2024

If 2024 travel is on your holiday shopping list, Frontier may be just what you need.

>> Read more trending news

The low-cost airline has announced it is rolling out its All-You-Can-Fly pass for 2024-2025.

For $499, passengers can fly an unlimited number of flights — both domestic and international — from May 1, 2024 through April 30, 2025.

If you had a GoWild! Summer Pass for 2024, you can upgrade to the annual pass for only $100. Or if you already had an annual pass for this year, it can be renewed for $499, which will also get free Silver Elite Status.

The pass will allow you to book flights the day before departure if flying domestically or 10 days if flying internationally. Flights aren’t totally free. You will pay a penny for airfare with taxes, fees and other charges at the time of booking. You can also pay for seat assignments, bags and other items for your trip at the same time.

If you want to plan a bit more, you can you can book flights earlier than the day before, and pay an early booking charge.

There are several blackout dates during holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and other periods of high volumes of travel.

The company is also offering a fall and winter pass that is good through the end of February for $299.

Frontier offered a similar promotion last year.

It is not the only airline that has a subscription option for frequent flyers.

Alaska Airlines has its Flight Pass for $49 a month for specific routes.

American Airlines had offered AirPass, but it was ended in 2022, with the program fully going away by March 31, 2024.

Air Canada has its Flight Pass program, which is made up of prebooked bundles of flights, depending on various situations.

Volaris, a Mexican low-cost airline, also offers an annual pass for $499.