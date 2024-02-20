Former NFL cornerback Tim McKyer accused of hit-and-run in parking garage

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Tim McKyer, a former NFL cornerback who won three Super Bowls during his 12-season career, is accused of crashing into multiple vehicles in a South Florida parking garage and then leaving the scene, authorities said.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, McKyer, 60, of Riviera Beach, was arrested early Monday. He was charged with five counts of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $50, a traffic misdemeanor for leaving the scene and a traffic citation for failing to report.

The incident, which involved five vehicles allegedly hit by McKyer, occurred in the Marina Grande parking garage in Riviera Beach, WPTV reported. Officers with the Riviera Beach Police Department were working to identify the owners of the vehicles, according to the television station.

Police said that McKyer fled the scene after the vehicles were hit, WPEC-TV reported.

McKyer was a defensive back in the NFL from 1986 to 1997, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He was a member of the San Francisco 49ers teams that won Super Bowls XXIII and XXIX, and also won Super Bowl XXXII with the Denver Broncos in his final season.

McKyer also played for the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. He made 33 interceptions during the regular season and scored two touchdowns, including a 96-yard return for Carolina in a 1995 game against the 49ers during a 13-7 victory, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

McKyer was released on his own recognizance later Monday, online records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 4, according to WPTV.

