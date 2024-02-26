Ex-NFL quarterback Cam Newton appears to be involved in fight at youth football event

ATLANTA — Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton was allegedly involved in a scuffle during a youth football tournament in Atlanta on Sunday.

Video surfaced online that seemed to show the NFL’s 2015 Most Valuable Player at a 7-on-7 youth football camp, ESPN reported. Newton, 34, who led the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50 during the 2015 season, was shown wearing one of his custom hats when the scuffle broke out, according to WSOC-TV.

The video purportedly showed Newton being shoved by three people near the top of a set of stairs before more pushing and shoving ensued, the television station reported. He did not appear to throw any punches in the video, which lasted 22 seconds.

The fight was broken up by a police officer and security officials at the We Ball Sports x DynastyU 7v7 tournament at B.E.S.T. Academy in Atlanta, ESPN reported.

The reason he was in the squabble is still unknown. https://t.co/0Qo1K3xn7X — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) February 26, 2024

Newton founded a professional sports organization, C1N, according to WSOC. The group competed in the Atlanta tournament, ESPN reported.

Newton posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his 15-and-under squad won the championship at the event, according to The Associated Press.

C1N Red 🔴 wins the inaugural Atlanta 7V7 15U Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KX6wuqNGk6 — Cam Newton 7V7 (@CamNewton7v7) February 26, 2024

Attempts to reach Newton’s representatives on Sunday night were unsuccessful.

Newton won the Heisman Trophy in 2010 while starring at Auburn University. He played 11 seasons in the NFL after being the No. 1 overall pick by the Panthers in 2011, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

He played 10 of his pro seasons in Carolina, from 2011 to 2019 and again in 2021. He played for the New England Patriots in 2020.

Newton finished his NFL career with 32,382 yards passing during the regular season, with 194 touchdown passes.

