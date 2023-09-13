Trending

Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner Danelo Cavalcante captured

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Danelo Cavalcante Pennsylvania State Police released these images of escaped Chester County Prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Pennsylvania State Police)

Authorities announced the capture Wednesday of convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante two weeks after he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

Pennsylvania State Police said they will share more information at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials searched for Cavalcante, 34, after he escaped from the exercise yard at Chester County Prison on Aug. 31. Last month, he was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend two years earlier and sentenced to life without parole. Authorities said he was also wanted for homicide in his home country of Brazil.

