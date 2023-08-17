Entire police department of small town resigns citing low pay

The entire police department of the city of Goodhue, Minnesota, resigned last week, citing low wages as the reason, according to The Washington Post.

Goodhue Police Chief Josh Smith, plus another full-time officer and five part-time employees submitted their resignations with Aug. 24 being their last day on the job, Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck told The Associated Press.

According to Buck, the city of 1,000 despite the resignations, the city will not go without police protection.

Buck said the city is in talks with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office for policing coverage in the near term, Anderson Buck said.

“We will have police coverage in the city of Goodhue,” she said Monday at a city council meeting.

According to The Minneapolis Star Tribune, Smith told council members last month that the money offered the officers was not enough to keep experienced officers nor to attract new recruits.

“Trying to hire at $22 an hour, you’re never going to see another person again walk through those doors,” Smith said.

Smith said he had “zero applicants … and zero prospects” for new hires in July.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has the mean hourly wage for police officers in the United States at $34.32.

Buck told the Star Tribune she was surprised because the officers had been given a 5 percent pay increase and Smith a $13,000 raise this year.

Goodhue, is about 55 miles southeast of Minneapolis.



