Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence are in-laws after their children quietly marry

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence
In-laws FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence attend the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F World Premiere at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Murphy and Lawrence are now related by marriage after the wedding of their children. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Netflix) (John Sciulli/Getty Images for Netflix)
Eddie Murphy has confirmed he and Martin Lawrence are now related by marriage.

Murphy told Jennifer Hudson on her talk show that his son and Lawrence’s daughter recently tied the knot.

“Actually, they got married, like, two weeks ago,” Murphy said. “They went off... Everybody was making the big wedding plans, and they decided they wanted to do something quiet, just the two of them.”

Murphy added, “Yeah, we’re in-laws. And he doesn’t have to pay for that big wedding now.”

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence went public with their relationship in 2021 and were engaged last year, People magazine reported.

Jasmin Lawrence said she and her now husband were introduced to each other by her uncle, despite their fathers being in a couple of movies together. The couple started out a friends and then “bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds so we understood each other on a certain level, and over time it just, you know, became more,” she told InTouch Weekly in 2022.

