Driver rams into gate at FBI Atlanta office

ATLANTA — Police took a man into custody on Monday after he rammed an SUV into the front gate at the FBI’s Atlanta office, authorities told WSB-TV.

FBI officials confirmed the incident happened just after 12 p.m. at the FBI’s offices in Chamblee, WSB reported. A photo obtained by the news station showed that the vehicle was stopped by security measures near the gate.

An FBI spokesperson told WSB that a man was arrested. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation after getting out of the vehicle himself, CNN reported.

It was not immediately clear why the person drove into the gate. They were not identified.

Tony Thomas, an FBI Atlanta spokesperson, told CNN that a bomb squad cleared the area on Monday afternoon. No FBI personnel were hurt, he said.

