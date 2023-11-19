Dozens of piglets run loose after semi-truck carrying them overturns

VANDALIA, Ohio — A crash Friday night caused quite a few piglets to roam free on a roadway near Vandalia, Ohio.

>> Read more trending news

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol said they were called out to the ramp of Interstate 75 northbound to Interstate 70 westbound about an overturned semi-truck, according to WHIO.

Troopers said that the semi-truck was carrying nearly 2,000 piglets on it, according to the news station.

The crash was confirmed to have caused the piglets to get loose, dispatchers confirmed, WHIO reported.

The City of Vandalia Division of Fire on Facebook said they assisted Butler Township Fire Department with an overturned livestock truck Friday night.

Fire crews worked to gather the piglets that escaped from the overturned truck from the roadway, the City of Vandalia Division of Fire said.

It is not clear how any piglets were recaptured, according to WHIO. It is also not clear if there were any injuries.