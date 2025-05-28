Dollywood named favorite theme park in US

Dollywood was the top for 2024 when it comes to theme parks.

The Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park beat out the mega theme parks run by Disney and Universal to take the top position in the Favorite Theme Park category for the third time in a row, as determined by the National Amusement Park Historical Association.

Dollywood was named the favorite theme park in 2022 and 2023, People magazine reported.

The No. 2 park was Disneyland in Anaheim, California. In 2023, Disneyland tied with Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Dolly Parton opened Dollywood in 1986, after partnering with the owners of the location’s previous amusement park, Silver Dollar City. Over the years, the company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in expansions and additions.

It recently kicked off its 40th anniversary celebration with Parton telling those in attendance, “On opening day in 1986, I was just hoping that people would really want to come visit a theme park with my name on it. And even though I always try to dream big, I’ll admit I was a little bit nervous that first morning,” People magazine reported.

The Favorite Traditional Amusement Park for 2024 was Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Pennsylvania.

The Most Beautiful Park was Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Williamsburg, Virginia, which won the honor for the 35th consecutive year.

The Favorite Steel Coaster was the Millennium Force at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.

While the Favorite Wood Coaster was the Phoenix at Knoebels.

Finally, the Favorite New Attraction was the Bobcat at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.

This was the 39th annual NAPHA Amusement Park and Attractions Survey, which is the “oldest of its type,” the organization said.

