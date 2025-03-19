Dollar General to close nearly 100 locations

Dollar General is the latest retailer to announce store closings.

The company recently released its fourth-quarter earnings report and in it, said it plans to close 96 Dollar General locations along with 45 Popshelf stores in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on January 30,2026.

Six Popshelf locations will become Dollar General stores.

“As we look to build on the substantial progress we made on our Back to Basics work in fiscal 2024, we believe this review was appropriate to further strengthen the foundation of our business,” Dollar General chief executive officer Todd Vasos said. “While the number of closings represents less than one percent of our overall store base, we believe this decision better positions us to serve our customers and communities.”

The company identified stores that could be closed or renamed based on “an evaluation of individual store performance, expected future performance, and operating conditions, among other factors.”

The list of locations was not released.

While almost 100 locations will close, Dollar General will be expanding its footprint nationwide by adding 575 new stores in the U.S. and another 15 in Mexico. It will also fully remodel thousands of existing stores.

According to data company ScrapeHero, there are more than 20,400 Dollar General locations in the country spanning 48 states and territories.

The state with the most locations is Texas with 1,892 locations as of March 15.

Dollar General currently operates 1,064 locations in the state of Florida.

There are no Dollar Generals in Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, American Samoa or Washington D.C.

