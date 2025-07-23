Doctor who supplied Matthew Perry with ketamine pleads guilty

The doctor who gave “Friends” actor Matthew Perry ketamine in the weeks before his death has pleaded guilty.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia had called Perry a “moron” who could be used for money, The Associated Press reported.

Plasencia had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, but last month, he changed his mind, saying he would plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine. In exchange for the plea, other counts of distribution and falsifying records were dropped.

He faces up to 40 years in prison, the AP reported. He will be sentenced on Dec. 3.

Plasencia’s plea is the fourth of five people charged in connection with Perry’s death.

Jasveen Sangha, an alleged drug dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen,” is accused of selling Perry the dose of ketamine that killed him. She has pleaded not guilty and will go on trial next month.

Perry died Oct. 28, 2023.

