Didn’t win the lottery? At least you can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut

If you purchased a ticket for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing and lost, take heart, you can still get a prize.

Krispy Kreme will be giving away a free glazed donut Wednesday to people who bring a Mega Millions lottery ticket dated Aug. 1 to their local Krispy Kreme, or who show up with a losing ticket from any lottery.

“Tuesday’s $1 billion lottery drawing reminds us that we definitely hit the lottery when it comes to our fans. There’s probably a billion reasons we love them so much. So, this week we want them all to win some ‘dough,’” the company said in a press release.

The giveaway, part of the ‘Mega Glaze Days” promotion, is good for Wednesday while supplies last. It is also limited to one free donut per person.

The numbers for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing were 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, and the Mega Ball was 12. The Megaplier was 4X.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $1.25 billion for Friday’s drawing.

No one has won the Mega Millions lottery grand prize since April 18. If there is a single winner, he or she will have the option of taking the winnings in a lump sum or in 30 yearly payments.

The lump sum for the Mega Millions jackpot is $625.3 million before taxes.