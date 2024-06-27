‘Did I kill my mom?’ Indiana man accused in stabbing death of mother

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A southern Indiana man is accused of fatally stabbing his mother in their home last week, authorities said Wednesday.

During a news conference, Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey announced a murder charge against Maxwell Allen Samourian, 23, of New Albany, WDRB-TV reported.

Samourian was identified as a suspect on June 19 in connection with the death of Sally Samourian, 56, of New Albany, according to the television station.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Sally Samourian’s boyfriend called 911 at 3:49 p.m. EDT on June 26, the News and Tribune newspaper of Jeffersonville reported. The man told police he found the woman dead and covered with blood in her home.

Police said the victim’s son was also found covered in blood inside the home’s garage, WLKY-TV reported. Maxwell Samourian allegedly told police that he had tried to kill himself, according to the television station.

He was transported to UofL Hospital in Louisville and was treated for minor injuries, receiving stitches from cuts on his right hand and superficial cuts on his left hand, the News and Tribune reported.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Sally Samourian had a laceration to her neck and “a cutting instrument behind her body.”

Police said he allegedly asked police while at the hospital, “Did I kill my mom?” WLKY reported.

It was the first homicide of 2024 in New Albany, Bailey told reporters.

“Cases like this are shocking to the community,” Bailey said. “We’re very fortunate that we have very little violent crime in New Albany.”

Maxwell Samourian was booked into the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, according to the News and Tribune. Lane said he will be transferred to Floyd County, but a date has yet to be determined.

