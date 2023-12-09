Deputies arrest fugitive hiding in retention pond

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man wanted for burglary and theft charges who attempted to hide in a retention pond was hung out to dry.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Shawn Emory Landers, 46, was arrested Wednesday. He was charged with one count of burglary of more than $1,000, grand theft in the third degree, dealing in stolen property and resisting arrest without violence, online records show.

Detectives were initially searching a homeless camp on North 52nd Street in Tampa for Landers, who was wanted for crimes committed in the Orient Park area of the city, WTVT reported.

According to deputies, Landers fled into a nearby retention pond near Interstate 4 at about 10:20 a.m. EST, the television station reported.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Aviation, Marine, and K9 deputies searched the area for three hours before discovering Landers hiding in tall grass and cattails.

“This is yet another example of the teamwork of our various units at teamHCSO,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement obtained by WFLA-TV. “Thanks to the diligence of our dedicated deputies, this criminal is off our streets and behind bars.”

Landers was booked into the Falkenburg Road Jail in Tampa. Bail was set at $32,500, online records show.