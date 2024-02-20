Delta to send passengers 30,000 feet up to experience eclipse

Delta Air Lines is giving select customers a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see an eclipse 30,000 feet above the Earth’s surface.

>> Read more trending news

On April 8, Delta will be sending Flight 1218 from Austin to Detroit during the eclipse’s peak, the company said in a news release.

The flight will take place on an A220-300 that has extra-large windows.

If you’re not lucky enough to get one of the seats on Flight 1218, others will allow you to experience the phenomena, WSB reported.

The flights include:

Delta Flight 5699 from Detroit to Westchester County, New York with a 2:59 p.m. ET departure on an ERJ-175.

Delta Flight 924 from Los Angeles to Dallas-Fort Worth with a 8:40 a.m. PT departure on an A320.

Delta Flight 2869 from Los Angeles to San Antonio with a 9:00 a.m. PT departure on an A319.

Delta Flight 1001 from Salt Lake City to San Antonio with a 10:08 a.m. MT departure on an A220-300.

Delta Flight 1683 from Salt Lake City to Austin, Texas, with a 9:55 a.m. MT departure on an A320.

The flights can be booked at delta.com but the company reminds passengers, “While Delta flight plans have been designed to maximize time within the path of totality, this is subject to change due to factors outside of Delta’s control such as weather and air traffic control that could impact timing and aircraft.”

This is the last total eclipse that North America will see for about 20 years, Delta Air Lines’ lead meteorologist Warren Weston said.

It will last up to four minutes, 28 seconds, about twice as long as the 2017 total solar eclipse.

It will travel from Mexico’s Pacific Coast at 11:07 a.m. PDT through Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine before it goes over Southern Ontario and then through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. It will be last seen in North America in Newfoundland at 5:16 p.m. NDT, NASA said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group