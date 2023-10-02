Da’vian Kimbrough, 13, becomes youngest player to make North American pro soccer debut

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Republic FC forward Da’vian Kimbrough made history on Sunday, becoming the youngest North American soccer player to make a professional debut.

Kimbrough, at 13 years, 7 months, 13 days old, entered Sunday’s match in the 87th minute of the squad’s 2-0 USL victory against the Las Vegas Lights, ESPN reported.

The forward signed a contract in August to become the youngest North American player to turn pro.

Historic. Da’vian Kimbrough makes his professional debut at 13 years, 7 months, 13 days with his hometown club. pic.twitter.com/SNjsxQPlA5 — x - Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) October 2, 2023

The record was previously held by Máximo Carizzo, who made his debut for New York City FC at 14 years, 4 months, 26 days in 2022, according to KTXL-TV. The USL record was held by Axel Kei, who debuted for the Real Monarchs SLC at age 13 years, 9 months, 9 days, the television station reported.

Freddy Adu is the youngest American soccer player to make a first-team debut, who appeared for D.C. United at 14 years, 10 months, 1 day in 2004, ESPN reported.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies holds the USL Championship record for youngest goal scorer, at 15 years, 6 months, 13 days, according to the cable sports news outlet.

Kimbrough has been with Republic FC’s academy since 2021, when he was 11, according to KCRA-TV. He was named MVP of the prestigious Bassevelde U13 Cup youth tournament, according to the television station.

In his first season, Kimbrough scored 27 goals in 31 games, The Athletic reported. The next season he scored 34 goals while playing in the Under-14 and Under-15 divisions in MSL Next play, according to the news outlet.

Kimbrough’s contract allows him to play in Republic FC’s USL Championship matches while also continuing his studies at Elk Grove Charter School, KCRA reported.