Customs officers thwart attempt to smuggle $1.4M worth of liquid meth into US

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The narcotics were seized at the U.S.-California border on Oct. 3.

Meth seized: File photo. Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in San Diego recovered more than 942 pounds of liquid methamphetamine. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SAN DIEGO — Customs agents intercepted a “major smuggling attempt” of liquid methamphetamine that was hidden in the fuel tanks of a commercial tractor, authorities said.

In a news release on Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers with the San Diego Field Office encountered the tractor on Oct. 3. The driver, a 49-year-old woman applied for entry to the U.S. at the Otay Mesa cargo facility in southern San Diego at about 12:30 a.m. PDT.

The woman provided officials with a valid B1/B2 border crossing card, according to the news release.

Customs officers referred the driver and tractor to the facility’s secondary inspection area.

During the inspection, a CBP officer discovered 942.12 pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed in the tractor’s fuel tanks. According to the news release, agents extracted 30 five-gallon buckets of methamphetamine.

According to the news release, the liquid meth had an estimated street value of $1,413,180.

Agents seized the drugs and the tractor, and the woman was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

“Our officers are 100% committed to safeguarding our borders and are dedicated to disrupting drug trafficking organizations,” Rosa Hernandez, port director for the Otay Mesa port of entry, said in a statement.

