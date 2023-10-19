Crushing tackle: Phillies fan leveled after running onto field after playoff win

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies are two wins from repeating as National League champions, but one fan’s enthusiasm resulted in a jarring tackle that was straight out of an Eagles game.

>> Read more trending news

The Phillies crushed the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-0 in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. As soon as the final out was made, an overexuberant fan ran onto the field to celebrate, WTXF-TV reported.

The man, believing he was in the open field, celebrated in front of the Phillies relievers heading to the dugout, Sports Illustrated reported.

However, a security guard at Citizens Bank Stadium hit the fan full speed from the blind side, knocking him violently to the ground, where he was subsequently removed from the field.

The Phillies pitchers loved it, and so did the fans.

Phillies fan Robert Dunphy shared a video of the hit on social media after his wife captured the moment from the right-field stands, WTXF reported.

“I was like ‘Send me that’ and I just posted it on every platform I had, and instantly people were reaching out and like ‘Yo can I share this,’” Dunphy told the television station.

Meanwhile, the fan more than likely spent the night in jail. He was not hurt badly -- other than his pride, perhaps -- and photographs showed him laughing while police escorted him off the field, USA Today reported.

Game 3 of the NLCS shifts to Arizona on Thursday.