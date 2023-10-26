Contractor dies after falling while working at a distillery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was hired as a contractor at Brown-Forman in Louisville, Kentucky, died after he fell Wednesday afternoon. Brown-Forman is a distillery.

Louisville Police Department said the man fell just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to WLKY. It happened at the distillery’s main campus on the 800 block of Dixie Highway.

Police said that the man fell from scaffolding while he was working, the news station reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Louisville Fire Department Capt. Donovan Sims, an LFD spokesman, said that fire crews were told that a man fell from the 6th floor of the building, WAVE reported. Sims said the area where the accident happened was under repair.

Elizabeth Conway, a Brown-Forman spokesperson said, according to the news outlet, that the man was working at the plant at the time of the accident.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and thoughts to his family during this difficult time,” a Brown-Forman spokesperson said, according to WLKY.

The man’s name has not been released, according to WAVE.