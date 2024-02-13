Class action lawsuit filed over Amazon’s Prime Video ad tier

Subscribers of Amazon Prime Video are not happy about having to watch ads on their shows, so some have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company.

The streaming service recently started adding advertisements to programming viewed on accounts that don’t have a premium subscription added, Forbes reported.

Before the rollout, the $139 Amazon Prime subscribers had ad-free viewing but now have to pay an additional $3 a month, or $36 a year, to have uninterrupted viewing.

The lawsuit contends that subscribers already paid for Prime Video without ads when they renewed the last time, and that Amazon cannot change the rules mid-subscription.

“For years, Amazon advertised that its Prime subscription included ad-free streaming of movies and TV shows. Like other consumers, Plaintiff purchased the Prime subscription, believing that it would include ad-free streaming of movies and TV shows. But it does not. Plaintiff brings this case for himself and for other Amazon Prime members,” the lawsuit reads, according to Forbes.

The lawsuit is asking for damages and restitution, PC Mag reported.

