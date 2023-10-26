‘A Christmas Story’ house sold after nearly a year on market

Just in time for Christmas, the house featured in the holiday film favorite “A Christmas Story” now has a new owner.

After nearly a year on the market, someone has bought the house where Ralphie and Randy grew up. The buyer and how much they paid for the home and museum have not been released, but the current owner said in a Facebook post that a deal had been reached and it should be finalized next month.

A Christmas Story House & Museum is pleased to announce that we have reached a deal for a change of ownership. We expect... Posted by A Christmas Story House on Tuesday, October 24, 2023

If you planned on visiting the property at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland this year, the good news is that it will be open as usual during and after the deal closes, the current owner said, according to WKYC.

Brian Jones bought the house in 2004 for $150,000, Cleaveland.com reported. Two years later, he made it a tourist destination. But in 2022, he decided to sell the house, museum, gift shop and another home featured in the movie — the Bumpus House — and four other properties for sale.

No listing price was set, but Yano Anaya, the child actor who played Grover Dill in the original film, said in January that Jones wanted to get $15 million for the properties. Anaya was part of an investment group that was considering buying the property, according to Cleveland.com.

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission is holding a special event to celebrate the film called “Behind the Camera: ‘A Christmas Story’ Official 40th Anniversary.” Peter Billingsley, the actor who played Ralphie in both the original film and the sequel released last year, “A Christmas Story Christmas,” will be part of the event, WOIO reported. It will be the first public reunion of the cast, according to the news station.

Billed “Ralphie Comes Home,” the event will be held Nov. 10-12 at the Cleveland Public Auditorium.