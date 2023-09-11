Trending

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista wed in Cape Cod

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Married FILE PHOTO: Chris Evans attends the Apple Original Films' "Ghosted" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 18, 2023 in New York City. Evans married his long-time girlfriend Alba Baptista over the weekend, according to several media reports. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chris Evans is now a married man.

>> Read more trending news

Several media outlets are reporting that the “Captain America,” 42, star married his longtime girlfriend, Alba Baptista, 26, in a ceremony at a private Cape Cod estate on Saturday.

Entertainment Tonight reported that close friends and family were invited to the ceremony including Evans’ Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth.

Guests apparently signed a nondisclosure agreement to attend the wedding with phones being “forfeited,” Page Six reported.

TMZ and Page Six said the ceremony happened at the couple’s Boston-area home.

Evans and Baptista went Instagram official in January but started dating in 2021, TMZ reported.

Cosmopolitan said that rumors of their relationship started in 2021 when she started following him and his family members on social media. More clues came to light when Evans posted Halloween pumpkins that were the same pumpkins featured on Baptista’s mother’s Facebook account.

There had also been reports in May that the couple had become engaged, Cosmo reported.

While fans know Evans from his role in the MCU, Baptista isn’t as well known as her apparent husband. The Portuguese actress was in the Netflix series “Warrior Nun,” which, according to Entertainment Tonight, was her English-language debut.

TMZ and Entertainment Tonight have reached out to Evans’ representatives but have not received a response.

Image 1 of 29

Through the years Chris Evans and Jaime Pressly at the premiere and after-party for "Not Another Teen Movie" at the Avco Theater in los Angeles, Ca. Friday, December 7, 2001. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!