Chloe Malle, Candice Bergen’s daughter, named Anna Wintour’s successor at Vogue

Vogue’s new head of editorial content has been named. The fashion publication has selected Candice Bergen’s daughter, Chloe Malle, as the person who will replace Anna Wintour in the role.

Wintour, 75, is not leaving the Vogue family. She is staying on as the chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director of American Vogue and its 28 other versions across the globe, The Associated Press reported.

Malle will be in charge of the day-to-day operation of the U.S. edition, but will not have the title of editor-in-chief.

She has been with the magazine since 2011, when she was named social editor. Malle, 39, was named a contributing editor five years later and has been the editor of Vogue’s website since 2023, the AP and The New York Times reported. She also hosts the publication’s podcast.

Malle takes over as head of editorial content immediately and admits she is not replacing Wintour.

“The truth is that no one’s going to replace Anna,” Malle told the Times.

“I know that some people who were interested in this job were sort of daunted by the idea of Anna being down the hall,” she said. “I’m very happy she’s down the hall with her Clarice Cliff pottery.”

She added, “whoever took on this job would not succeed if what they produced was ‘Anna lite.’ Placing my own stamp on this is going to be the most important part of this being a success. There has to be a noticeable shift that makes this mine.”

Malle said she found out she got the job about a week ago, but had to keep the news secret from everyone, under orders from Wintour, even Malle’s famous mother.

She admits she’s a proud “nepo baby” who is not only Bergen’s daughter, but also the daughter of director Louis Malle. She was raised in Los Angeles and New York and attended Brown University, studying literary arts and comparative literature. She worked at The New York Observer and wrote for The New York Times as well, the Times reported.

“Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I’m excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue,” Malle said, according to the AP.

It is expected that Malle’s first print issue will be published next year, the Times reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group