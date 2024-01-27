Charges dropped against country singer Chris Young

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Charges were dropped against country singer Chris Young on Friday, days after the two-time Grammy Award nominee was arrested at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

Young, 38, of Murfreesboro, known for his hits “Getting You Home,” “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Tomorrow,” was facing charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault on an officer with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission in connection with the incident. He was arrested at the Dawg House bar, The Tennessean reported.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk announced the decision in a statement Friday evening, according to the newspaper.

“After a review of all the evidence in this case, the office of the district attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed,” Funk said.

On Wednesday, Young’s attorney, Bill Ramsey, released surveillance video from the bar, claiming that the singer “had been shoved to the ground,” WZTV reported.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in court records early Tuesday, agents with the beverage commission were completing a compliance check around 8:30 p.m. CST at the Tin Roof when they encountered Young sitting at the bar, WSMV-TV reported.

After checking his identification, Young allegedly followed the agents next door to the Dawg House and began asking questions before video recording them, according to the television station.

According to the affidavit, the agents checked the Dawg House’s credentials and were leaving them when Young allegedly approached them, The Tennessean reported.

Agents said that Young allegedly held out his hands to stop one of them and reportedly “struck” one of them on the shoulder, WTVF reported. Agents stated that they pushed Young to create distance, which triggered “yelling and screaming,” according to the television station.

Another agent intervened, giving Young orders, according to the affidavit. Two agents then detained Young to placed him in handcuffs, The Tennessean reported.

“What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong,” Ramsey said in a statement, according to the newspaper.

The attorney also called on the beverage commission to apologize “for the physical, emotional and professional harm done towards my client.”

On Friday, Ramsey said in a statement that he and Young were “gratified” with the district attorney’s decision.

