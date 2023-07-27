Change your first name to ‘Subway’ and you could win free subs for life

If you’ve never been fond of your name but are particularly fond of Subway sandwiches, the sub shop has a contest you may be interested in.

>> Read more trending news

However, the company’s latest promotion requires a commitment.

In August, Subway is running a contest that will give the grand prize winner free sandwiches for life in exchange for legally changing his or her first name to “Subway.”

According to the contest rules, the chain will choose a winner and pay their legal fees to assume “a new iconic identity.”

It’s not the first time Subway has asked its fans to go the extra mile.

Last year, one sandwich fan camped out for two days to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for free Subway sandwiches for life.

The latest contest comes as Subway announces that four sandwiches have been added to the menu.

According to the company, Subway’s culinary team spent more than a year crafting the recipes for its Deli Hero subs – the Titan Turkey, the Grand Slam Ham, Garlic Roast Beef and The Beast.

The company has employed sports stars -- such as NBA star Stephen Curry -- to promote its new sandwiches.