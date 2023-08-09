Cause of death revealed for Robert De Niro’s grandson

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of actor Robert De Niro, died from a combination of drugs, New York City’s medical examiner said Tuesday, ruling the death was an accidental overdose.

People reported that Rodriguez, who was 19, died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine, the medical examiner said.

“Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” Rodriguez’s mother, Drena De Niro, wrote on Instagram shortly after her son died.

About 11 days after Rodriguez died, police arrested 20-year-old Sofia Haley Marks on federal charges of distribution of narcotics.

According to court records, Marks allegedly sold three counterfeit oxycodone pills that were laced with fentanyl and two counterfeit Xanax pills to Rodriguez on July 1. He was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 2.

Robert De Niro issued a statement the day after Rodriguez died.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” he said. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

De Niro, 79, welcomed his seventh child in April.