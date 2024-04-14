Trending

Caitlin Clark makes surprise cameo on ‘SNL’

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 07: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes speaks with the media after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. South Carolina beat Iowa 87-75. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark: File photo: The Iowa women's basketball star made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" during the show's "Weekend Update" segment. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ahead of the WNBA draft on Monday, Caitlin Clark made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

>> Read more trending news

“University of Iowa announced that Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired. And replace with an apron,” Michael Che said on the “Weekend Update” on “SNL,” according to Variety. The crowd wasn’t fans of the jabs so Che responded.

“Whoa! Well, the WNBA draft is this Monday, and Iowa star Caitlin Clark is expected to be the number one pick. Here to comment is Caitlin Clark.” Clark appeared at the desk smiling. Both she and Che waited for the clapping to slow down, according to Variety.

“I am a fan, Caitlin, by the way,” Che said.

“Really, Michael? Because I heard that little apron joke you did,” Clark said, according to The Washington Post.

She also paid tribute to WNBA greats while on “SNL,” NBC News reported.

“Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley and my basketball hero, Maya Moore,” Clark said. “These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside so I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation.”

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark says she will enter the WNBA Draft

Clark had announced at the end of February ahead of March Madness that she would be leaving the University of Iowa’s women’s basketball program and would be entering the WNBA draft.

“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa,” Clark said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.”

Clark is expected to be the overall No. 1 pick of the WNBA draft, according to Deadline. The draft will take place on Monday.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!