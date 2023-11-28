Bystander fatally shoots robbery suspect at Dollar General store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A robbery suspect was fatally shot on Tuesday by a bystander at a Dollar General store in western Tennessee, authorities said.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Memphis Police Department said that three suspects entered the store on Winchester Road in Memphis at about 10:34 a.m. CST.

Police said that during the alleged robbery attempt, a bystander fired a shot from a weapon, striking one of the three suspects, WMC-TV reported.

Armed Robbery at 6770 Winchester Road at Dollar General. pic.twitter.com/NH6Wn0IgRe — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 28, 2023

According to police, the wounded suspect was taken to Region One Hospital in Memphis and later died from their injuries.

A second suspect fled the scene and is still at large, WHBQ-TV reported. A third suspect and the alleged shooter were detained, according to the television station.

According to police, no charges have been filed. An investigation is ongoing.