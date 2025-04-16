Building at Northrop Grumman’s ‘Rocket Ranch’ destroyed in explosion

PROMONTORY, Utah — An explosion at Northrop Grumman’s “Rocket Ranch” in Utah destroyed a building Wednesday morning.

No one was hurt at the rocket testing facility in Promontory, Utah.

A person who lives near the remote location said that the blast rocked her home and a plume of smoke rose from the wreckage.

Officials said the explosion happened at 7:38 a.m. MT.

The “Rocket Ranch” is the testing ground for the company’s solid rocket motors. It is not known which building was destroyed and what the building’s function was.

Check back for more on this developing story.

