Bruce Springsteen postpones September concerts for peptic ulcer disease treatment

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Boss announced on his website Wednesday that all of his September shows will be postponed as he is being treated for his symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon,” Springsteen said in a statement.

Peptic ulcer disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine, according to The Associated Press. It can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

Springsteen’s website said ticketholders will receive information about the rescheduled dates for the following postponed shows:

  • Sept. 7 - Syracuse, New York at JMA Wireless Dome
  • Sept. 9 - Baltimore, Maryland at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Sept. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
  • Sept. 14 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
  • Sept. 16 - Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Sept. 19 - Albany, New York at MVP Arena
  • Sept. 21 - Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
  • Sept. 29 - Washington, DC at Nationals Park

The tour is reportedly scheduled to resume on Nov. 3 in Vancouver and two shows in Los Angeles at the beginning of December, according to Deadline.

Springsteen and E Street Band’s first tour in about six years started in Tampa, Florida last February. In March, he was forced to postpone his shows in Albany, Connecticut, and Ohio due to illness, the AP reported. He also recently canceled his shows in Pennsylvania for similar reasons.

Springsteen turns 74 years old at the end of September, the AP reported.

