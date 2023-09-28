Trending

Boy takes wild ride after stealing Bobcat from construction site in Pittsburgh

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Stolen: File photo. A child took a wild ride on a Bobcat stolen from a construction site. (Gary Gardiner/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A 10-year-old boy took a wild ride on a Bobcat stolen from a construction site in a Pittsburgh suburb, causing damage to buildings and hitting several vehicles.

Damages in the Brookline neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Monday night included broken windows, siding torn off buildings, bent light poles and two large gashes on the side of a trailer, WPXI-TV reported. Residents also said several vehicles were damaged.

Neighbors told WPXI that the child likely took the Bobcat from a construction site in suburban Mt. Lebanon and drove down Castlegate Street before hitting a street sign. The child then ventured down Fordham Avenue.

“Oh yeah, that’s all that brand new stuff that was just built,” resident James Goleie told the television station.

Video captured on a resident’s doorbell camera showed the construction Bobcat riding down the middle of Castlegate Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. EDT.

It was unclear how the boy gained access to the Bobcat.

Damage at Castlegate Green Apartments, which is under construction, included multiple light posts damage, smashed siding, broken window frames and dented trailers, according to video provided to WPXI.

“It was crazy! We didn’t know what happened,” resident Emily Sangun told the television station. “We live about a street over and didn’t hear anything, but the video was nuts, and I did notice this morning I was on a run and a fence was bashed in.”

Police in suburban Mt. Lebanon are investigating the incident. It is unclear whether any charges will be filed.

