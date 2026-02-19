Boy suffers concussion after falling from zip line at trampoline park

LAS VEGAS — A boy celebrating his 10th birthday was injured after falling from a zip line at an indoor trampoline park.

Family members said the boy suffered a concussion after falling at Spy Ninjas HQ in Las Vegas on Feb. 7, KLAS reported.

Relatives taking videos of the child’s trip on the zip line were horrified when he fell 20 feet, according to the television station. The boy was strapped into a harness before he jumped off the platform and glided down the zip line. He made it through part of the ride before he plummeted to the ground.

A birthday celebration turned terrifying. The family says the 10-year-old fell more than 20 feet from a zip line. 🔗 See the video that captured the shocking accident:https://t.co/aGvEOtFEnv pic.twitter.com/hUnnYfY2mC — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) February 19, 2026

“There was a nurse,” the boy’s uncle, Navonte Hill, told KLAS. “The lady that came right away. Thankfully, she was there.”

Stacy Houston, who is a nurse, was at the park celebrating a separate birthday party for her children when she went into action.

“It was just chaos,” Houston told KLAS. “My goal was just to keep everything kind of calm and stabilized until the EMS could arrive. I was stabilizing the C-spine, holding his head in place.”

Houston added that the boy’s frightening fall could have been much worse.

“He happened to fall right in front of this place where you would take a picture. And where you’re taking a picture, there’s a little piece of felt right on that floor,” Houston told KLAS. “Had he broken just five seconds later, he would’ve tumbled into those arcade games, and it would’ve been a completely different point of breakage.”

A spokesperson for Spy Ninjas HQ told People that “nothing matters more to us than the safety and well-being of our guests.”

“On Feb. 7, 2026, an incident occurred involving a young guest at our park,” the spokesperson added. “We have communicated with the family and our hearts go out to the child and their family, and our entire team wishes them a full and speedy recovery.”

The facility told the magazine that while the park remained open, the zip line and rope courses were temporarily closed “for a comprehensive internal investigation.”

Family members said they cannot watch the video of the boy’s fall.

“Definitely the scariest moment as a family, for all of us,” Hill told KLAS. “You know, on his birthday on top of it!”

