Boat carrying tourists sinks off coast of Cancun; 4 dead, captain arrested

At least four people are dead and several more are missing after a boat carrying tourists sank Monday night in the waters off the coast of Cancun, Mexico, ABC News reported.

The boat caught a strong sea swell as it traveled from Isla Mujeres to Puerto Juárez and began to take on water and sink, according to officials.

The 26-foot vessel had a capacity of six but was carrying 17 passengers and two crew members when it took on water and sank, according to the Riviera Maya News.

The boat’s captain, Ramón Guadalupe “C,” has been arrested.

Two adult males, one adult female and one minor have been confirmed dead. It is not clear if the remaining 13 passengers were located, according to the Riviera Maya News. One of the passengers is reported to be a 2-year-old child.

Authorities have not yet released any of the passenger’s identities.

