Black Friday 2023: Walmart’s early holiday sales begin this week

Walmart will launch its “Black Friday Deals” plan this week, offering holiday savings for the entire month of November.

The world’s largest retailer said the company will offer the first “event” on Wednesday and will have fresh deals every week of the month on Walmart.com.

According to the retailer, those with a paid Walmart+ membership will get extended early access that begins at noon ET, before the scheduled 3 p.m. ET start times for the three events, according to Walmart.com.

Here are the times and dates for the savings event:

Event 1 (Deals begin online Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores Friday, Nov. 10): Walmart+ early access runs 12 p.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Event 2 (Deals begin online Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores Friday, Nov. 24): Walmart+ early access runs 12 p.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Cyber Monday (Nov. 26): Walmart will wrap the month with its Cyber Monday event, including Walmart+ early access to all deals – a new benefit for Cyber Monday this year.

Here are a few of the deals Walmart released from its first Black Friday event that starts Wednesday: