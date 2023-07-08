Big baby: Tennessee woman gives birth to 13.2-pound infant

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — This is one BIG bundle of joy.

A Tennessee woman gave birth to a 13-pound, 2-ounce boy on June 28. Leo Everett Taylor, who was delivered by cesarean section at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, is the second child born to Katey Taylor of Murfreesboro, WSMV-TV reported. Her original due date was July 4.

“Our first was 9 pounds 15 ounces, so we anticipated a bigger baby,” Taylor told the television station. “But nothing like this.”

Taylor said that Leo is already the size of a 3-month-old child, WSMV reported.

“He went straight into size 2 diapers,” Taylor told the television station. “And I think we left the hospital in a 3- to 6-month outfit.”

Other than his large size, Leo is doing well. His sugar levels are normal and his appetite is hearty.

“He does eat around the clock,” Taylor told WSMV. “It’s kind of hard to keep up for sure.”