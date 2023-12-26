Trending

Beyonce’s childhood home in Houston goes up in flames on Christmas

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The fire, called "aggressive" by local TV stations, engulfed the two-story home, ABC13 in Houston reported.

Beyoncé's childhood home in south-central Houston went up in flames early Christmas morning.

Beyoncé's childhood home in south-central Houston went up in flames early Christmas morning.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the fire called “aggressive” by local TV stations, shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday. The blaze engulfed the two-story home, ABC13 in Houston reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, according to NPR.

The current residents of the home escaped the fire. No injuries were reported.

The 3,000-square-foot house has three bedrooms, and three bathrooms and was built in 1946. Beyonce and her family lived in the home from 1982 until Beyonce was about 5.

A realtor listed the home for sale several years ago. It was purchased in May 2019 for between $420,001 and $482,000, according to USA Today.

