‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’: Trailer for sequel released nearly 40 years since the original

After 36 years, “Beetlejuice” is returning to the big screen.

The first trailer for the sequel was released on Thursday by Warner Bros., according to Variety. It is expected to be released on Sept. 6.

Michael Keaton will be returning as the character “Beetlejuice.” According to Variety, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara who played Lydia and Delia Deetz in the original will also be returning. Jenna Ortega will be joining the cast as Astrid Deetz. Justin Theroux will also be a newcomer in the movie.

Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci will also appear in the movie, according to People Magazine.

The news of the sequel was confirmed last May. In November, Tim Burton who created the original cult classic horror comedy, announced on social media that the filming of the sequel was done following the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The script was created by the creators of “Wednesday” on Netflix that stars Ortega, Variety reported. Burton also created “Wednesday as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot of the movie is about an unexpected family tragedy that brings the Deetz family back home, Deadline reported. The portal to the afterlife is reopened accidentally when Lydia Deetz’s daughter

“With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem,” the synopsis read, according to People Magazine.

The original was released in 1988. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it won the Oscar for best makeup. It also earned about $80 million.

The original “Beetlejuice” film starred Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones. The film spawned an animated television series, video games, toys and a Broadway musical that closed earlier this year and is now on tour, Entertainment Weekly.

The movie followed a dead couple that was trying to haunt the Deetz family out of their house, according to Variety. The couple got help from a ghost named “Beetlejuice.”

